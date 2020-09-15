Opinion

LETTER: Stop name-calling

LETTER: Stop name-calling

To the Editor:

John Early made a baseless, nonfactual assessment of Democratic Party policies he attributed to the political leaders, Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris.

A definition of communism is “is a political and economic ideology that positions itself in opposition to liberal democracy and capitalism, advocating instead for a classless system in which the means of production are owned communally and private property is nonexistent or severely curtailed.” Democratic billionaires would not vote for, nor contribute to Democratic candidates if the Biden-Harris team stood for these ideas.

Why don’t you talk about the policies that the Republicans have espoused these last four years versus the actual policies proposed by the Biden-Harris campaign?

Use facts. Don’t call protesters rioters, 90 percent of the protests around the country have been peaceful. Are Putin, Ader, Duterte, Mohammed Bin Salman al Saud, Kim Jong Un, the leaders you look to for guidance, as Trump does?

Please stop name-calling and discuss serious policies that need to be discussed and enacted for all.

Besides yours and mine, Black lives and others do matter.

Betty Kloth

86 Governor Street, Sept. 10