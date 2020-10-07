Opinion

LETTER: Show Trump’s tax returns

To the Editor:

The New York Times reported recently that the President, a multi-millionaire with annual income in the millions, paid personal income taxes of $750 each year in 2016 and 2017. For each of those two years, my widowed mother-in-law’s tax bill was about the same as the President’s — only her income was less than $20,000. That hardly seems like a fair system.

The President claims this is not true, just fake news.

Well, Mr. President, there is an easy solution — show us your taxes, and we all can see what the truth is.

Michael Rettger

25 Fairview Avenue, Oct. 4