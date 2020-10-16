Opinion

LETTER: Save energy, help food bank

To the Editor:

RACE (Ridgefield Action Committee for the Environment) is pleased to announce a program to help you lower your energy bill and support the Ridgefield Food Bank at the same time.

EnergizeCT has a limited time offer (through December 2020 and possibly into 2021) for free home energy assessments and on-the-spot energy fixes, and up to 100 percent off approved insulation projects. Visit their website, www.energizeCT.com, or call 877-947-3873 for more information on rebates, financing, services for energy efficiency and clean energy improvements, and COVID precautions.

In addition, RACE has partnered with two EnergizeCT approved contractors, New England Smart Energy Group (877-824-8448) and Home Comfort Practice (203-450-3000) who have agreed to contribute $25 to the Ridgefield Food Bank for each audit referral. Be sure to mention RACE and thanks to all.

Carolyn Davis

1 Washington Ave., Oct. 8