LETTER: Saddened local outcomes for all elected positions

Editor:

Starting out seriously, I was very saddened to see the local outcomes for all elected positions. This is not to say Democrats have no good ideas; while I strongly favored Healy, I acknowledge that Haskell’s constituent letters are well structured. Still, State fiscal integrity and local zoning rights are vital issues.

Now to my fun:

Having heard of not accepting something with a 10-foot pole, I see Democrats in their Philadelphia vote counting, didn’t accept Republicans within 20-foot poll watching (even though ballot counters were all close to one another). Republicans can be far-sighted in their thinking, but not necessarily so much so in distant visual acuity.

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo early in Covid wanted both beds and respirators in excess of needs fast, which the Trump administration quickly provided. Now he doesn’t trust the vaccines which FDA, HHS, CDC and the providing companies have done fast and thorough work to bring about. I guess that is a case of, instead of warp, it is Governor Warped Speed.

Biden’s son could be called the Hunter of wealth for the family, whether in a well paying no-knowledge job in Ukraine, hitching a ride with his dad.to China to get a billion dollar deal, or getting a deal from the Kremlin mayor’s wife. (Although my name in German means hunter, I could not hope to hunt for funds for family as successfully as that.)

I hadn’t heard of Smartmatic software before, but I guess that is in the Dominion of Democrats choosing voting machines, not in the next software generation, but allegedly in the generation of votes software. (GA, absolutely do not use Dominion for the January Senate runoffs!)

One has to be Foxy (or One America Newsy) to hear these things, since they don’t seem to merit our other “esteemed” news networks’ coverage.

BiIl Jaeger

Ridgefield, Nov. 19