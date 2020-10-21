Opinion

LETTER: Roe v. Wade

To the Editor:

If Roe is weakened or overturned:

Abortion will remain legal in Connecticut. State law protects abortion and Connecticut has enacted additional laws to expand abortion access.

Restrictions — Connecticut law generally prohibits abortion post-viability and during the third trimester. Connecticut’s targeted regulation of abortion providers (TRAP) laws include requirements related to facilities and reporting.

Protections— Connecticut law includes an express statutory protection for abortion.

It states: The decision to terminate a pregnancy prior to the viability of the fetus shall be solely that of the pregnant woman in consultation with her physician.

Connecticut funds medically necessary abortions. While the state restricts the provision of abortion care to licensed physicians, it authorizes certain advance practice clinicians (APCs) to provide medication abortion care.

In 2020, the Connecticut Attorney General joined a letter from 21 state attorneys general requesting that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) take steps to increase access to reproductive health care including legal abortion, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laws that could be enforced if Roe v. Wade is limited or overturned: Connecticut repealed its pre-Roe ban in 1990.

Conclusion — If Roe v. Wade is limited or overturned, abortion will remain legal in Connecticut.

Debra Franceschini

Spireview Road, Oct. 18