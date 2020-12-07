Opinion

The writer of this letter gives his thoughts about another letter writer's letter that was in the December 3 published medians of The Ridgefield Press.

To the Editor:

I can’t quite tell what Michael Autuori’s complaints are.

One the one hand he seems to be complaining about Eversource not doing enough to anticipate and be prepare for problems that could exacerbate power outages.

On the other hand, he seems to be complaining that Eversource is maintaining access to power lines necessary for minimizing the impact of power outages.

On the one hand, he seems to be extolling the delights and pleasures of the Rail Trail.

And on the other hand, wanting it to become overgrown and useless.

I’ve walked the Rail Trail hundreds of times over the years and am always grateful when I see evidence of a maintenance crew having been there. Plant biology 101 tells us plants crave light. The Rail Trail is an open corridor of light and in short order, the shrubs and small trees reach toward each and walking the Rail Trial becomes an exercise in pushing back plants as one walks.

And if unmaintained for too long, cutting back the branches and leaves, leaves the root systems encroaching on the Trail, making it narrower.

Walk to the downhill end and look across the street; you’ll see nothing but trees and shrubs; you would never know it was once a rail road track: it looks like what the Rail Trail did before it became the Rail Trail.

Sky Cole

Ridgefield, Dec. 6