LETTER: Response to Nov. 12 letter

Editor:

John Early’s letter in last week’s Press (Nov.12) demonstrates why unity will be hard to achieve. Donald Trump never sought unity despite getting fewer popular votes in 2016 than his major opponent. He thrives on conflict, exploiting resentments and fears to maintain a significant base of support.

For a century conservatives have used “socialism” as a smear without addressing real problems. Today, they attack efforts to provide universal, affordable medical insurance for all in a pandemic and simply deny climate change.

According to Early’s ideology, wealth and earnings reflect hard work, investment in learning, and saving rather than indulging in immediate gratification. That ideology becomes distorted into the assumption that possession of wealth and high income must reflect those qualities, ignoring such factors as: good fortune; connections; inheritance; corruption; favoritism in access to credit; preferential treatment toward one’s own gender, race, or ethnicity and discrimination against others. And, of course, ignoring the gross self-indulgence of many of the very wealthy.

Early sees a tax system which takes $2.8 trillion from wealthier households and “gives” it to other households. I see a tax system offering lucrative loopholes for tax evasion by rich individuals and profitable corporations, resulting from the political power wealth confers. Virtually any government project enacted in the U.S. even with a social purpose must be seen as potentially profitable to some coalition of powerful economic interests with their highly paid lobbies and lawyers.

Early acknowledges continuing “illegal and discriminatory actions” based on race but rejects the concept of “underlying systemic flaws”. Okay, let us eliminate the “illegal and discriminatory actions based on race.” Among them is the frequency of killings of unarmed and unresisting black men by white police. Solve problems; don’t just apply toxic labels.

Daniel C. Hudson

26 Silver Spring Park

Ridgefield, Nov. 19