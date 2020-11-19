Opinion

LETTER: Response to Editorial from Nov. 12

The writer of this letter gives his thoughts about the Editorial that was in the Nov. 12 issue of The Ridgefield Press along with offering a suggestion.

The Press editorial of November 12 seeks unity and common ground. But it fails because the “unity” it seeks is surrender to a radical left-wing view of the world.

It invokes “racial and economic inequalities underlying our society.” Neither “underlies” our society. Some households earn more because more of them choose to work, work harder, invest time in learning, and set aside savings rather than indulging in immediate gratification. At the other end, the proportion of prime-age able-bodied adults who chose not to work is twice what it was a generation ago. Government intervenes to rearrange the natural outcomes of these choices by taking $2.8 trillion (with a “t”) from households with above-average earnings and giving it to other households. As a result, less than 2% of the population is in objective poverty and the average after-tax income for the bottom fifth of households equals that of the middle class.

Most of the observed racial differences are manifestations of those economic differences. But there are still illegal and discriminatory actions harming individuals based on race. As horrible as they are, those actions are specific to individuals and policy failures, not some “underlying” systemic flaws.

The editorial cites “record hurricanes and wildfires.” Hurricanes are no more powerful or frequent than the historical record. Wildfires rage only in jurisdictions that prohibit reasonable forest management and divert powerline maintenance resources to “green energy.” Other jurisdictions see no such fires.

If we want to “come together,” why don’t we work to eliminate confiscatory taxes that lower standards of living for all of us, excessive government spending that diverts resources from each of our families’ wellbeing to feed power-hungry politicians, and invasive government regulations that daily destroy each person’s creator-endowed liberty. These are the fundamentals memorialized by the cannon ball in Keeler Tavern.

John Early