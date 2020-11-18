Opinion

LETTER: Respect differences

Ridgefielders' letters to the editor should be emailed to: news@theridgefieldpress.com. The writer of this letter gives her thoughts about a letter she saw in a previous issue of The Ridgefield Press along with politics, and the town.

Tears came to my eyes as I read a letter in last week’s Press that reduced my wonderful town to some sort of color code - Red or Blue.

I have known Ridgefield for 36 years as a place of people, friends, neighbors and fellow Americans. I became active in town right from the start eventually serving on the Board of Education. I worked to do things that would benefit everyone regardless of political affiliation.

I have always been proud to live in a town where the Revolution was fought. The recent discovery of the remains of soldiers, who fought in that very battle, made my heart burst. I am an American first and foremost and I deeply believe in the words “all men are created equal!” I refuse to reduce any friend or neighbor to a color and look at them through that prism.

As in the days of the “revolutionary founding fathers” and the equally determined “loyalists,” we should respect our differences and remember that, in the end, we are all in this together trying to do what is best for future generations.

God bless the United States of America!

Mary Miller

Ridgefield, Nov. 16