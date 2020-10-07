Opinion

LETTER: Requiem for the common man

To the Editor:

Whatever was useless or not pertinent, be it idealism or inertia, irritated him. He was wonderfully alive; and his vitality, not often having found a suitable outlet, made him appear agitated on the surface, always letting off an unnecessarily loud blast of incidental steam. Yet his vitality was never superficial, it was inwardly prompted, and as sensitive and quick as a magnetic needle.

He was always inquisitive and ready with an answer to any question. If someone tried to pour instruction onto him on matters that did not respond to his view of spontaneous life, he showed the most extraordinary powers of resistance and oblivescence. He seemed lightly to bear the sorrowful burden of his office. His ideas were not always fresh. Trite and rigid bits of morality and religion, with much seemly and antique political lore, remained axiomatic in him, as in the mind of a child, and he carried this all about with an unquestioning familiarity which did not comport with the elite’s norms for gauging understanding. Chiefly occupied with the immediacy of the present, his reactions were inwardly prompted, spontaneous, and full of vivacity and self-trust.

He stood against revolutionists, whose idealism founded solely on dissatisfaction and the expression of it, whose idea is that life will be set free by the destruction of all its organs. He stood against those that want the future based solely on their elitist exercise of abstract reason and the pellucid embodiment of their maxims.

George Santayana, probably the greatest American intellectual of the 20th century, perfectly described an “American” in 1921 “Materialism & Idealism in American Life”. Donald Trump fits the definition. He deserved, God willing now still deserves, much better than what has been meted out in this Town.

John Tartaglia

Danbury Road, Oct. 4