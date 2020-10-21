Opinion

LETTER: Rebuttal to GOP View

To the Editor:

The recent GOP View authored by Bob Hebert dealt in misinformation, opinion and far less than the truth. Ridgefield is being played. And not very subtly.

Locally, our zoning is NOT under threat. That is the truth. Ridgefield’s P&Z has the local power and control over most zoning matters. Local control is not on the ballot on Nov. 3. Don’t fall for this bait.

Wild GOP claims to the contrary, ideas surfaced by others, who were NOT elected by voters, are not on the legislative docket in Hartford.

830-G is current law. Ridgefield’s own P&Z works with it in as best as they can. This is not a partisan issue. Ridgefield’s P&Z, elected officials as well as candidates who are not GOP, want communities that work for residents and newcomers, not developers — who are the principal beneficiaries of the current statutes. Regardless of party affiliation they want to fix the issues and the statutes. The GOP View was disingenuous and misrepresentational to insinuate otherwise.

Hysteria, voter-baiting and finger pointing never achieve solutions. The GOP View offered none. Surprise. Rolling up our sleeves, creating solutions that can be proposed in Hartford is the only way forward.

Changes will require organizational skills, energy, hard work and listening. Not demonstrated at all in the recent GOP View.

Susan D. Cocco

Former chairwoman, Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee

Branchville Road, Oct. 20