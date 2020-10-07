Opinion

LETTER: Police accountability fact check

To the Editor:

Kim Healy is rightfully proud to be a policeman’s daughter.

A state senator, however, needs to see both sides of issues, know what’s happening in their district and base positions on facts — all missing here.

The statement mentions in passing “serious displays of police misconduct,” a grotesquely understated reference to George Floyd being choked to death and Breonna Taylor shot eight times in her home. Further, “These incidents, thankfully, did not occur in Connecticut, where most police departments are excellent and well trained.”

Not having a public record of serious misconduct gives Connecticut a pass. It doesn't happen here. “Most” departments being excellent is good enough. Throw in that Democrats have a “negative attitude” and “denigrate police” — without explaining. And every police chief in District 26 is “very concerned,” agreeing with Candidate Healy, while she admits only talking to some of them.

Finally, the statement suggests a better response than the Police Accountability Bill is doing nothing.

Then there’s the other side. If most police departments are excellent and well trained, how about the others and those who live there, including minorities? If the 26th District electorate agrees that doing nothing is best, what explains demonstrations in Ridgefield, Wilton and New Canaan following those national “displays of misconduct?” In New Canaan, 2,000 people marched peacefully, “calling for an end to police brutality and racism,” and joined by clergy and the police chief.

As Candidate Healy insists the Police Accountability Bill puts policemen in greater danger, why does a Connecticut State Trooper say of his body camera. “I like having it. You know it’s there. People you deal with know it’s there. It’s a tool you like to have to deescalate the situation before it gets out of hand.”

Ron Shirk

Peaceable Street, Oct. 2