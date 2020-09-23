Opinion

LETTER: Poisoned water

To the Editor:

Managing by walking around was once a popular business approach, which emphasized improvement via awareness.

You don’t have to walk far in my neighborhood to view little yellow pesticide warning signs, which announce that poison have been applied to the lawn.

Even on Main Street, a year or two ago, I saw the tiny yellow warning sign on a patch of grass in front of CVS next to Prime Burger, and moments later a few toddlers were playing in that same grass.

Why do we allow unsafe pesticide chemicals to be spread over lawns in Ridgefield, when most of the town has well water?

Who is protecting our water supply from these deadly chemicals?

Residential well water is not tested every day.

Trace amounts of these poisons may be more harmful than chemical companies let on.

What are town officials doing to protect the children, adults with compromised immune systems, and the elderly in Ridgefield from these known poisons?

Hopefully, the Board of Selectmen will address the questions above.

Rich Fasanelli

Gay Road, Sept. 20