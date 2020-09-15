Opinion

LETTER: No shame from Trump

LETTER: No shame from Trump

To the Editor:

Having been won over by the unerring logic and spot-on political analysis of Republican letter writers, I have decided as a gesture of conciliation to not cast my vote for Barack Obama on Nov. 3.

I will also not be voting for the most corrupt administration in the history of our nation.

To list the number of appointees of this president who are either jailed, guilty as charged, under indictment or forced to leave under a cloud of scandal would be a daunting task. It would also exceed the word limit imposed on letters to the editor.

To those who are unaware of this or who have chosen to ignore it, I offer the words that ended the McCarthy era: “Sir, have you no shame?”

Tom Elliott

High Ridge, Sept. 12