Opinion

LETTER: Modern American role model, Stacey Abrams

Ridgefielders' letters to the editor should be emailed to: news@theridgefieldpress.com. The writer of this letter gives his opinion about what he feels people should do regarding the knowledge about the Modern American role model Stacey Abrams, while also giving an explanation why. less Ridgefielders' letters to the editor should be emailed to: news@theridgefieldpress.com. The writer of this letter gives his opinion about what he feels people should do regarding the knowledge about the Modern ... more Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close LETTER: Modern American role model, Stacey Abrams 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Editor:

Please urge all educators you know, to teach the story of today’s modern American role model - Stacey Abrams.

Through hard work, persistence, belief in justice and teamwork, Stacey Abrams led the fight to stage a fair election in her home state of Georgia.

A few years ago, she lost the race for governor in Georgia under some questionable circumstances regarding fair voting practices.

That’s when Stacey Abrams got to work, for justice and all of those rock solid, traditional American values.

President-elect Joe Biden unexpectedly won the state of Georgia, because of the hard work of Stacey Abrams and all of her associates who persisted in the struggle for fair voting rights.

Teach all of our children about the values of hard work, persistence, justice and teamwork. Teach all of our children about what it means to be a good American.

Teach every child in America about Stacey Abrams.

Rich Fasanelli

Gay Road

Ridgefield, Nov. 19