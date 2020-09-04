Opinion

LETTER: Moccia’s GOP talk

Imagine my surprise (wink, wink) to read the letter from Mr. Moccia echoing a bunch of national Republican talking points. Perhaps Mr. Moccia should broaden his sources of information.

He seems to have forgotten, for example, the thousands of Americans who are still dying from the coronavirus, as well as the Republican senate taking a vacation when millions of Americans need help.

And why attack John Kerry? He’s not running for office. Is it because Mr. Moccia is too embarrassed to state openly his support for Trump?

Alice Leaderman

Ridgefield, Aug. 30