Opinion

LETTER: Lions thank Shred Day participants

To the Editor:

The Ridgefield Lions would like to thank all of you who participated in our summer Shred Days. Thanks to you, we had a very successful event and were able to help more people in town with the money we made.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, we will be having our last shred day for 2020. We will be in the parking lot behind Starbucks from 9 a.m.-noon. This is a great way to safely shred your sensitive papers no longer needed.

You will not be able to leave your vehicle. Lions in masks and gloves will remove your boxes for you. All CDC rules will be followed. We hope that you will come help us once again as there are many Ridgefielders that can use our help during these trying times.

Again, many thanks. Stay safe!

Mike Liberta

Ridgefield Lions

1 Middlebrook Lane, Oct. 19