LETTER: Just wondering

To the Editor:

Here’s how I imagine the first QAnon brainstorming session went down:

“Thanks for coming. Listen, we all know that the Democrats are, like, really bad. The only question is exactly how bad. I’m going to open the floor.”

“Pedophiles are bad.”

“Great.”

“Worshipping the Devil is bad.”

“Excellent!”

“Eating humans is bad.”

“Perfect!”

“Strong work everyone. Let’s recap. The Democrats are Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic pedophiles. I think we’re done here. All in favor?”

“Uh, Nazi’s are bad.”

“Now hold on a minute mister. They’re on our side. Bob, can you strike that last comment from the minutes?”

Francis Flaherty

Ridgefield, Dec. 9