Opinion

LETTER: Himes represents us all

US Rep. Jim Himes US Rep. Jim Himes Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close LETTER: Himes represents us all 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

Jim Himes, representative the House of Representatives, fights for women’s equality, right to control one’s own health, senior citizens, the LGBT, increasing minimum wage, extending unemployment benefits, aiding small businesses weathering pandemic economic conditions, monies for hospitals, frontline workers needing PPE, national scientific standards informing, controlling COVID-19, immigration reform allowing students, technicians returning for work, study, protect DACA peoples, their families, asylum refugees, racial justice, reform of the penal system and police while protecting law enforcement agencies.

Jim Himes is working for all of us.

Betty Kloth

86 Governnor St., Oct. 15