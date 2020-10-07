Opinion

LETTER: Hebert and Healy strain credibility

Send letters to the editor to: news@theridgefieldpress.com Send letters to the editor to: news@theridgefieldpress.com Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close LETTER: Hebert and Healy strain credibility 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

At the LWV debate, it was hard to believe that Bob Hebert, who has been on the Board of Selectmen and involved in politics for years, knew nothing of the bills and issues that Aimee Berger-Girvalo was able to talk about readily. Is this the person we want representing us in Hartford?

Ms. Healy followed Mr. Hebert’s lead in not giving straight answers to many of the questions. She too knew little of what was going on. She had no idea of the bills Will Haskell sponsored and supported. Instead she repeated false positions that Will was very clear to say he did not support.

Hebert and Healy denied that what happens on a federal level affects Connecticut and in turn Ridgefield. How disingenuous!

We must return Will Haskell to the State Senate and elect Aimee Berger-Girvalo as the State Representative for Ridgefield.

Ellen Darvick

62 Prospect Ridge, Oct. 5