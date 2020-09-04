https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/opinion/article/LETTER-Haskell-helps-seniors-15542772.php
Opinion
LETTER: Haskell helps seniors
Will Haskell is a strong supporter of issues that would benefit seniors in Connecticut, including the repeal of state taxes on Social Security.
As a former Republican, I have found a Democratic Senator who listens, who cares and who is worth voting for.
Vote for Will Haskell, if you want a better Connecticut and a leader who cares about seniors!
Rich Fasanelli
Gay Road, Aug. 29
