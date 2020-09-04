  • Ridgefielders' letters to the editor should be emailed to: news@theridgefieldpress.com Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media

    Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media

Haskell helps seniors

Will Haskell is a strong supporter of issues that would benefit seniors in Connecticut, including the repeal of state taxes on Social Security.

As a former Republican, I have found a Democratic Senator who listens, who cares and who is worth voting for.

Vote for Will Haskell, if you want a better Connecticut and a leader who cares about seniors!

Rich Fasanelli

Gay Road, Aug. 29