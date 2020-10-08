Opinion

LETTER: Haskell, Berger-Girvalo are being maligned

To the Editor:

The vicious ad hominem attacks being perpetrated in the Press, Facebook and social media attacking State Senator Will Haskell and Candidate for State Representative 111th Aimee Berger-Girvalo must end. The tone is Trumpian. The information false. It’s time for Hebert and Healy to end these attacks from their supporters and support genuine debate.

Haskell’s and Aimee’s positions on regionalization of schools are misreported (they both support local control). They would like to see if our schools (and taxpayers) can get a better deal on costs like supplies, or group health insurance are part of a bigger buying pool.

Will Haskell has a prodigious record of bill sponsorship. Aimee Berger-Girvalo has been an executive with a national restaurant chain, currently is a behavioral therapist, volunteers with SCOR, Moms Demand Action, CAGV and raised funds for Ridgefield’s Food Bank. Impugning their integrity is an insult to our community and our state.

Temi Bova

54 Danbury Rd., #355, Oct. 5