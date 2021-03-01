LETTER: Get rid of religious vaccine exemption

Connecticut legislators are considering whether to pass a bill that removes the religious exemption to school mandated vaccines. They should. Eliminating religious exemptions as NY, California and Maine have all recently done makes moral, public health and common sense. Stronger school mandates mean fewer kids missing their shots and that means fewer outbreaks, fewer hospitalizations, fewer emergency room visits, fewer dead newborns and fewer deaths from infectious diseases.

Some critics of reducing exemptions vehemently insist that tougher vaccine mandates are neither ethical nor legal. They are wrong. The long history of vaccine-mandate jurisprudence shows that American law backs protecting children and the public health over claims of religious freedom that put others at risk.