LETTER: Fight GOP threat

I am a 14-year-old transgender Jewish girl with a pre-existing condition and I am petrified for my future, my safety and for our democracy.

Your votes will decide whether I live in a dictatorship or a democracy. If Trump’s ultraconservative justice is approved, I will lose my right to health care and I will lose many other rights too.

Nationally, Republicans support Trump, even as he works hard against the promises of democracy: equity, justice and compassion. The Republicans running in Ridgefield have said nothing about protecting me. It seems they are going along with everything Trump says. Is party really more important than people?

My mom taught me to research and to make decisions for myself. I have been taught to be honest, to be kind, and to take responsibility for my actions. But our Republican president is not honest. He lies regularly and Republicans don’t say a word.

Over the past four years, the Republicans, led by Trump, have banded together to chip away at measures that protect equality for everyone, like LGBTQ rights, in particular trans rights, women’s reproductive health, access to health care, voting rights, and more.

Please, for the future of our democracy and the pursuit of equality for all, do not vote for the Republicans at any level of government on Nov. 3.

Eva Trachtenberg

Ridgefield, Sept. 27