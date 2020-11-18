Opinion

LETTER: Faith in Government

Ridgefielders' letters to the editor should be emailed to: news@theridgefieldpress.com. The writer of this letter gives her opinion about what she feels would go along with the coneept in regards to voting methods, and elections.

It is alleged that Stalin once said: “The people who cast the votes decide nothing; the people who count the votes decide everything.”

President Trump has every legal right to challenge vote counts where there is evidence of massive mistakes or fraud. Across the swing states lawyer Sidney Powell has reported 450,000 ballots where there was a marking only for Biden, not a single down-ticket vote. This includes vote dumps of thousands of unsealed ballots delivered in the middle of the night by out-of-state vehicles in Michigan and Wisconsin, and then added to the Qualified Voter List by poll workers creating 1/1/1900 as birth dates. In Pennsylvania over 35,000 ballots were returned the same day they were mailed out, over 23,000 have a return date earlier than the sent day, and 9,000 have no sent date.

Michigan has nearly 7,000 ballots from voters listed on the government’s Death Master File, and Nevada reported more than 10,000 ballots from deceased/moved voters, excluding military on assignment. Eligible ballots were rejected by scanner machines in Maricopa County, Arizona. A Dominion Voting System tabulator changed 6000 Trump votes to Biden in Wayne County, Michigan; the same system used throughout the swing states. In Detroit 40,000 ballots were backdated and Wisconsin refused to remove 130,000 relocated voters from their rolls, despite a 2019 court order. Over 500 affidavits, sworn under oath with penalty of perjury, attest to all of the above and more.

For over 230 years our elections have been the basis of peaceful transitions of power because we have trusted them to be fair. Widespread mail-in balloting and untrustworthy machine software has opened the door to large-scale fraud and mistakes. When that trust is gone so too is the faith in our government. We (all of us) must not allow this to happen.

Linda Lavelle