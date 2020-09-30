Opinion

LETTER: Elect Democrats

To the Editor:

Ridgefielders are fond of talking about doing good, helping our neighbors. We are proud of being a warm and welcoming town. We teach our children that actions speak louder than words. We teach our children to actually do good, not just talk about it. We teach them that their actions have consequences, both good and bad.

In the past four years, the Republican leadership in our country has taken actions contrary to the ideals we espouse in Ridgefield of decency, respect, equity. Our country is literally on fire. More than 200,000 people are dead and the number is climbing. Our health care is at risk.

Many in town will say, “That’s national politics. Here in Connecticut things are different.” Well, actually, things here are different. Why? Because our current Democratic leadership has put protections in place to keep our health care. It’s all connected. That cannot be denied.

These safeguards will evaporate if Republicans come to power in Connecticut. There are no Republicans running to represent Ridgefield who vow to preserve our health care, who speak out against the inequity, the cruelty, and the lying that Republicans do on the national level.

When we see the shambles our country is in, it’s easy to know that a Democrat for president is the answer. It’s equally important to vote for Democrats at the state level.

Be afraid. Be very afraid. And then vote for Democrats on Nov. 3 because your life depends on it.

Maureen Bartlett

Seth Low Mountain Road, Sept. 27