Opinion

LETTER: Democrat platform should not be ignored

To the Editor:

Elections have consequences, and to an uninformed public they can be dire. The 2020 Democrat platform should not be ignored.

The 1968 Fair Housing Act made it illegal to discriminate against race, religion, national origin, or sex in the rental or sale of housing. President Obama and his HUD secretary expanded that law with a rule called Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing. It had the effect of law but without Congressional approval. David Rusk, author of “Cities without Suburbs,” who worked in the Obama administration, blamed suburban tax flight for urban decay and believed that cities should annex suburbs.

AFFH required suburbs that wanted HUD grants prove that their demographics in housing, wealth, transportation, schools, trash removal, roads, social services, jobs, etc. were comparable to other towns in the region, including inner city metropolitan areas. Thus Regionalization was born with no limit on a town’s distance from a city. Each town must use an Assessment Tool to compare with all others in the region, and submit results to HUD for approval. Ridgefield might be a “region” of Danbury or Norwalk or even Bridgeport.

Any disparities must be corrected. So if Ridgefield has predominantly single family zoning and, say Bridgeport, has concentrations of low-income minorities, then we would be obligated to nullify our zoning laws and build high-density, low-income housing at our own expense. Ditto for transportation, social services, etc. Advertising for minority occupants is required. Regional tax-base sharing would redistribute wealth.

While Trump’s administration ended AFFH, the 2020 Democrat platform plans to “vigorously enforce” it. Joe Biden has signed on to Cory Booker’s plan to include transportation funding under AFFH. Jim Himes is all-in on the 2020 agenda.

This election is about a federal takeover of our community, about local control, about your way of life. Carefully consider this before voting.

Linda Lavelle

38 Aspen Mill Rd., Oct. 4