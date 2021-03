To the Editor:

Limits on assessory dwelling units based on size of the home will most likely be voted into the regulation instead of the blanket 1,200 square foot 2-bedroom apartment proposed for all homes regardless of size.

At the Feb. 23 meeting, Rob Hendrick and Susan Consentino encouraged negotiations to enact the sliding scale that neighboring towns successfully use.

Any residences 2,999 square feet and under of living space must abide by the current regulation and may build their ADU up to 900 square feet. Residences 3,000 square feet and above can increase their ADU up to a maximum of 1,200 square feet. The square footage will be based on the tax assessors records only.

What was not addressed, and am hoping will be before the final vote, was eliminating the “Notice To Residents” that a neighbor who will be reconstructing their home must give to add an accessory dwelling unit.

Lori Mazzola, Ridgefield Voters United Spokesperson, Feb. 27