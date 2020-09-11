Opinion

LETTER: Civil rights? Aimee!

To the Editor:

If I had to identify as a single issue voter, it would be civil rights for every single American. Aimee Berger-Girvalo has stepped up especially for women’s civil rights which garnered her an endorsement from NARAL. Equally, she advocates for civil rights for LGBTQ individuals, people of color and the disabled.

Berger-Girvalo has a degree in developmental disability advocacy and worked for the Ridgefield Public Schools as an applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapist, providing in-home and in-school behavioral and educational services to children on the autism spectrum.

Most importantly, she ardently supports the greatest of all civil rights; the right that millions of Americans have “pledged their lives and fortunes” to protect (to paraphrase Jefferson in The Declaration of Independence), voting rights.

It is in all our best interests to vote for Aimee Berger-Girvalo for state representative in Hartford to help protect our civil rights.

Sky Cole

Ridgefield, Sept. 3