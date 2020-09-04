Opinion

LETTER: Bob’s background

Ridgefielders' letters to the editor should be emailed to: news@theridgefieldpress.com Ridgefielders' letters to the editor should be emailed to: news@theridgefieldpress.com Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close LETTER: Bob’s background 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Bob’s background

I am a fairly new citizen of Ridgefield. My family moved here three years ago. In that short time we have come to love the town, the people we have met and the friends we have made. Among the people who I have had the pleasure of getting to know are Bob Hebert and his wife Jan.

I whole heartedly endorse Bob for the 111th Seat in the State House of Representatives. I do this because the combination of Bob’s extensive background in business, community service, local government and the military provide him with the life experience to provide the Town of Ridgefield the best possible representation in the House. That combination will allow Bob to really understand how government legislation affects business and the community at large and allow Ridgefield to thrive for many years to come.

Dr. C. Marino

Mimosa Court, Aug. 30