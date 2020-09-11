Opinion

LETTER: Bob backs change

To the Editor:

I endorse Bob Hebert to be the next state representative for Ridgefield.

Bob will oppose efforts to mandate school regionalization and will protect local control of planning and zoning. Bob will apply his business experience and common sense to restore Connecticut’s economic prosperity by focusing on lowering taxes and by reining in reckless, unsustainable spending.

Do we really need another state representative who will march in step with Hartford’s failed agenda, or do you want a voice for positive change? I am voting for Bob Hebert on Nov. 3. Please join me.

Robert Lavelle

Ridgefield, Sept. 5