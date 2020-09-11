Opinion

LETTER: Blinded by hate

To the Editor:

Responding to all the anti-Trump letters in last week’s Press, I understand that your hatred of the man is all consuming and knows no limits. He lies, hates women and minorities and the military, is one step away from being a dictator, has ruined our reputation all around the world, etc., etc. But your hatred blinds you to the real world and recent history. Let’s take a short walk down Memory Lane.

President Barack Hussein Obama, because of his overregulation, oversaw the slowest recovery from a recession in our country’s history. He passed a totally partisan healthcare bill in the dead of night on Christmas Eve. without a single Republican vote. Then he lied for months that you could keep your doctor and keep your plan, “period,” even though the plan architects said that about 90 percent would lose one or both.

He stole $716 billion from Medicare to support Obamacare and made it look like it cost less than it did. He lied continuously that a stupid, virtually unseen video was responsible for the Benghazi attack in which four Americans lost their lives. The pictures of immigrant kids in cages were taken during his administration, not Trump’s.

Eric Holder, his attorney general, in that supposedly nonpartisan position, came out and said he would work as Obama’s “wing man,” the first AG to ever be held in contempt by Congress. Obama was the one who famously said he had “a phone and a pen,” meaning he would bypass Congress.

It was under Obama that the VA was found to have falsified records and allowed many vets to die from lack of care. It was Obama who drew a red line in the sand over Syrian malfeasance and did nothing when it was crossed.

I know it’s too much to ask you to have some perspective.

Sean Archambault

Ramapoo Road, Sept. 7