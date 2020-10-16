Opinion

LETTER: Back Emile Buzaid, a local businessman

To the Editor:

A few weeks back, I made a new friend, Emile Buzaid. As we talked, I learned that he graduated from Immaculate High School and WestConn. He and his wife, Theresa, have been married for over 44 years. They have a son and daughter who both graduated from West Point and are decorated veterans. Emile and his family have been operating successful small businesses for more than 50 years.

Emile is now running for the 138th State Representative seat. This district includes Ridgefield, north of George Washington Highway. As a local business owner, Emile knows firsthand that small business is the backbone of our economy. As a Danbury City Councilman, he knows how to navigate and shepherd our way back to prosperity.

Ridgefield’s 138th deserves a representative who has committed a lifetime of service to his community. On November 3rd, please support my friend, Emile Buzaid, for state representative.

Greg Kabasakalian

Washington Avenue, Oct. 11