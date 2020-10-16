Opinion

LETTER: Anti-business Dems offer big take-over

To the Editor:

There are many items in the 2020 Democrat Platform that could negatively affect your well being. Here are just a few.

They plan “to restore workers’ rights by repealing Right to Work Laws.” Huh? In shops with a union majority, card-check will be the rule, meaning that employers must give union leaders the names and personal information of those who choose not to join. History has shown that thuggery and coercion result.

The Federal Minimum Wage will be raised to $15 per hour, guaranteeing massive layoffs in lower income jobs, as in Seattle, Chicago, etc., or higher prices.

“The U.S. economy is rigged against the American people” it proclaims, showing a profound ignorance of how a free market works. We the People “rig” the economy by spending our dollars on items we want at a price we’re willing to pay.

With their anti-business attitude they thus oppose any privatization of public services or infrastructure, even for cost savings. They will outlaw impartial arbitration in employment contracts. Regulators will break up corporations they deem anti-competitive, regardless of whether consumers are happy.

The agenda for farming will cause massive dislocation. The Federal government will develop and grow regional food systems and regulate farm workers. The Soviet government micro-managed farming in the 1930s and 30 million people starved to death. The Feds will “help” farmers reduce fertilizer and pesticide use, and require farmers, ranchers, and foresters to have net zero emissions. Washington will control farming; it doesn’t bode well for us.

Additionally Democrats will control, through “investments,” (taxpayer dollars) child care, pre K, senior care, highways, transit, energy, bridges, airports, 500,000 charging stations, ports, bio-based manufacturing, technical education, science, aerospace, AI, materials, biotechnology, solar panels, wind turbines, trucking, healthcare, public housing…..ad infinitum.

Freedom or free stuff. You only get one choice.

Linda Lavelle

Ridgefield, Oct. 11