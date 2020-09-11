Opinion

LETTER: Aimee is caring

Ridgefielders’ letters to the editor should be emailed to: news@theridgefieldpress.com. Ridgefielders’ letters to the editor should be emailed to: news@theridgefieldpress.com. Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close LETTER: Aimee is caring 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

I am a proud supporter of Aimee Berger-Girvalo. I worked with Aimee for about five years as a mentor in the Holland Soccer League. Aimee is a passionate, kind, and caring woman who builds personal relationships with the people she collaborates and works with.

The buddies light up when they are with her and the mentors, like me, volunteer for years because of the open and exciting atmosphere Aimee creates. She always had creative ways to turn soccer drills into games that would engage the buddies. These characteristics will directly translate to how she will represent and care for all Ridgefielders, as well as develop creative solutions to solve problems in Ridgefield.

Julie de Lange

Copper Beech Lane, Sept. 2