LETTER: Aimee backs health

To the Editor:

I support Aimee Berger-Girvalo for state representative for Ridgefield’s 111th District. In these unprecedented times, access to mental health support is more critical than ever, especially for the most at-risk populations.

It is essential that all people can access quality mental health care. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted shortfalls in our systems to protect vulnerable people while also demonstrating how mental health issues can affect everyone. Affordable and easily accessible mental health services to meet a variety of needs are critical to maintain the general well-being of society during and after the pandemic.

Aimee will seek to increase our ability to access appropriate mental and physical healthcare services. This is why I’ll be voting for Aimee in November.

Joe Dowdell

Olcott Way, Sept. 4