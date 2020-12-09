Opinion

LETTER: ‘A fervent plea’

To the Editor:

To keep myself entertained while I walk and to contribute to the well-being of my neighborhood, I have been picking up litter along portions of Bennett’s Farm Road, Limestone Road, and other more local roads. In consequence, when I drive around town, I have become more and more aware of and distressed by the fact that far too many roadsides have become convenient dumps for those who travel these areas by foot and by car.

In addition to the ubiquitous soda cans; water and tea, juice, and Gatorade bottles; plastic drink and coffee cups, lids, and straws; masks; latex gloves; cigarette butts; chip and other snack bags; candy wrappers and a wild assortment of other detritus, including bags of dog poop (which I do not pick up), there are a very large number of beer cans and bottles, “minis,” a generous helping of other liquor and wine bottles, and literal caches of bottles where individuals were drinking and tossed the empties. I suspect that many are young drivers and that others may be various individuals having a relaxing beer and chaser en route home from a busy day. Whoever the culprit, what this means, folks, is that a great many drivers on our roads may well be driving under the influence.

But the larger issue is this: Why and when did some of the roads in Ridgefield become this way? Who is littering to this degree and why? And why aren’t more people cleaning up their neighborhoods? Just today I drove down North Street towards Barlow Mountain Road and was dismayed to see an entire swathe of the road was glittering, not with holiday decorations, but with cans and bottles. Perhaps even more glaring than this array is the white dresser someone threw into the reeds on the side of Lakeside Drive, the drawers left suspended artfully in the branches of the overhanging trees.

Unfortunately, littering has not been confined to roads but is evident everywhere—on the streets, in parking lots. What is it about the pandemic that has caused people to lose their sense of responsibility to the community and to the environment?

So I offer a fervent plea: Remind yourselves and your children how to dispose of things properly and get out there and clean up your neighborhood!

Maggie Seligman

Clearview Drive

Ridgefield, Dec. 3