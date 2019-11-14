Opinion

Kozlark thanks Ridgefield voters

To my fellow Ridgefielders:

Thank you for your continued support of my service to each of you on the Board of Selectmen. It is my honor to have been reelected. I pledge to represent all in a bipartisan manner guided by what is best for our town. Living in Ridgefield is a privilege and I will do my best to continue to keep it the wonderful place that it is.

Maureen Kozlark