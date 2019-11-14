  • Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is 300 words. Photo: Stock Image

    Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is 300 words.

    less

    Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is

    ... more
    Photo: Stock Image
Photo: Stock Image
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is 300 words.

less

Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is

... more
Photo: Stock Image

To my fellow Ridgefielders:

Thank you for your continued support of my service to each of you on the Board of Selectmen. It is my honor to have been reelected. I pledge to represent all in a bipartisan manner guided by what is best for our town. Living in Ridgefield is a privilege and I will do my best to continue to keep it the wonderful place that it is.

Maureen Kozlark