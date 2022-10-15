Voice for common sense in Hartford

Contributed

Though I understand the discussion about abortions in CT as pronounced at the candidates’ forum sponsored by the League of Women’s voters, but women have many more concerns than just one that is already codified in CT law. Bob Hebert understands that women face many challenges and will look more completely to their concerns such as women’s health, access to medical and behavioral health, women’s roles in their children and family lives and their careers. To continue the narrow discussion on abortions diminishes the other issues that define a woman’s life.

We can do better for women! I am endorsing Bob Hebert for state representative. He believes that the people of Ridgefield have broad ideas of how they would like to see their community. Bob is willing to listen to everyone’s point of view and makes every effort to be sensitive to their voices. Bob is not going to Hartford to rubber stamp a single ideology as he believes that what may be good for other towns may not fit here. He will represent every Ridgefielder regardless of political affiliation. He has a proven track record as our selectman for the past seven years.