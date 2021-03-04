Joe Pisani: Why Wham!, Boy George and Milli Vanilli are good for your heart

During the COVID lockdown, I was so stressed — along with two-thirds of America — that I developed gastritis. I tried everything to cure it, including deep breathing, shallow breathing, meditation, contemplation, cabbage juice, kefir, Prilosec and a bunch of other treatments I never heard of or want to hear about again. Did I mention hot baths in lavender Epsom salt?
You knew about the shortage of toilet paper and hand sanitizer, but did you know the shelves were wiped clean of antacids because of the epidemic of agita?