Joe Pisani: Be a superhero and save the world by resisting the culture

I’m not really a PBS kind of guy although I aspire to be. All those British accents are difficult to decipher, probably because I’m more accustomed to Italian accents. Capeesh?

There are so many kings and queens I tend to get confused, and those Charles Dickens adaptations are really challenging. If you think reading Dickens is difficult, try listening to his characters on TV. I find myself asking my English wife, “What the heck did that guy say?” Before she can answer, he says something even more confusing.

Nevertheless, there’s no gratuitous violence, no gratuitous sex and no gratuitous filthy language. Plus, I enjoy watching shows such as “All Creatures Great and Small,” where decent people behave the way I remember decent people are supposed to behave, and not by Hollywood’s definition of acceptable behavior.

However, I confess I’m a Marvel Comics movie lover, who delights in watching X-Men (and Women), Spider-Man, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Thor and the Avengers. But this superhero stuff has gotten out of control. New ones are being created every day, including toddler superheroes and teenage superheroes, although I haven’t seen any geezer superheroes. I hope the descendants of Stan Lee will create a superhero who collects Social Security checks and can make the world safe for seniors.

I don’t own a TV so I watch shows on my iPad and only while I exercise. I had been watching a science fiction series on Amazon with a rating for 16-year-olds, but by the fourth season it got crazy with constant foul language, including G-damn and four-letter words. One character let loose a barrage of so many F-bombs, I thought his head would start spinning like Linda Blair’s in “The Exorcist.”

I switched to a show about fantasy creatures, which was rated for young teenagers. Before I knew it, two characters were getting down and dirty, having sex with their private parts popping out, showing more skin than a Miley Cyrus music video.

Today’s teens are more worldly than I was. I feel bad because the entertainment industry has robbed them of their lives. Does anyone care? I may be an old-fashioned prude, but there’s no denying our entertainment is saturated with violence and filth. (Please don’t send me emails defending it in the cause of artistic freedom because I’ve heard it all before.)

If you’re a parent, protect your kids as long as you can, or the culture will rob them of their childhood. And don’t expect our elected leaders to do anything. A long time ago, Tipper Gore said the entertainment industry was corrosive to children, but it was an inconvenient truth. She was accused of being a “censor” back before censorship was fashionable.

Twenty-five years ago, psychologist Mary Pipher, author of “The Shelter of Each Other: Rebuilding Our Families,” concluded that contemporary culture is destroying families.

“Almost every force in our culture works against families,” she said. “Parents do not know how to protect their children from crime, media, poverty, alcohol and bad company. They can no longer give their children childhoods. It’s a terrible time to undercut families.”

Back then, I came home from work and for the umpteenth time found my four daughters huddled around the TV, gleefully watching “The Jerry Springer Show,” so I did the only reasonable thing I could think of and pulled the cable box out of the wall. There were tons of tears because of what insane Daddy did, and the girls were ostracized at school because they couldn’t watch “Beverly Hills 90210” anymore.

In my defense, I went to Walmart and bought them a set of rabbit ears, which gave them two channels so they could watch the 6 o’clock news and reruns of “The Andy Griffith Show.” Don’t invite me to your home because I just might lose control and pull your cable box out and land in the North Avenue jail.

Protect your kids. Protect your grandkids. Resist the culture. Do your part to save Western Civilization and Eastern Civilization, not to mention the Arctic and Antarctica. Tipper Gore will be proud. So will Al.

