Joe Pisani: Be a superhero and save the world by resisting the culture

I’m not really a PBS kind of guy although I aspire to be. All those British accents are difficult to decipher, probably because I’m more accustomed to Italian accents. Capeesh?
There are so many kings and queens I tend to get confused, and those Charles Dickens adaptations are really challenging. If you think reading Dickens is difficult, try listening to his characters on TV. I find myself asking my English wife, “What the heck did that guy say?” Before she can answer, he says something even more confusing.