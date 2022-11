To the Editor:

Akarsh Tripathi, a senior at Ridgefield High School, can be found on major music streaming platforms under the name Jai T.

Akarsh's first album, Mood Swings, was released on Nov. 10. Each of the 13 songs are written and produced by this dedicated senior. The album features a variety of music styles, including pop and hip hop. Just a month prior, Akarsh released his debut single, "Filthy Flow."

In addition to the musical production, Akarsh dedicated hours to learning social media marketing techniques and the distribution process. He even hosted a release party to widen the album's audience.

Amidst learning how to release music, Akarsh maintained high academic performance. Through his stage name, Akarsh is pursuing his passions while upholding scholarly values—a true role model at RHS.

Find Mood Swings under Jai T on major music platforms, such as Spotify or Apple Music, and hit play!

Corrie Vakil

Ridgefield High School student