Inspecting invasive insects in Fairfield County

Have you driven on Fairfield County highways recently? You might have noticed conspicuous dead trees among the living ones. It is likely that most of these dead trees are the same species: ash.
Ash trees are being selectively killed by a beetle known as the emerald ash borer, which lays eggs on the bark, allowing the larvae to burrow into the wood, and causing the tree to die. Emerald ash borers are among an array of invasive insects that are beginning to invade the northeast. These insects have become a dire problem in some areas and pose a threat to more than just a few trees.