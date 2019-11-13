Opinion

Inside Education: Thank you to exiting BOE members

Serving on the Board of Education is a volunteer service to the community.

On Nov. 19, four newly elected volunteers started their terms as BOE members, and four finished theirs. While the continuing members of the BOE look forward to working with our new members, it is with heavy heart that we bid adieu to our colleagues who are not continuing.

Sharon D’Orso — chair policy committee

Jim Keidel — former BOE vice chair, former chair negotiations

Tracey O’Connor — chair negotiations

Fran Walton — former BOE chair

Ridgefield students and staff have benefitted from the dedication of these former BOE members. Some of the notable decisions of the BOE over the past four years with these members involved: development of the RPS mission and vision of the graduate, revised homework policy, revised graduation requirements, new courses at the high school for increased student choice, redistricting our middle schools for fiscal efficiency in light of declining enrollment, hiring a superintendent, increased social and emotional supports for students, and approving education operating budgets that passed at referendum.

The work of the BOE is not easy, and is a huge time commitment. These former members never lost sight of their fiduciary responsibility to act in the best interests of the RPS students while juggling the demands of their own work schedules, family, and other commitments.

Sharon, Jim, Tracey and Fran — Thank you.