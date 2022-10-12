Letter to the editor: In support of CT Senate candidate Ceci Maher

Contributed photo

I am writing in support of Ceci Maher for election to the state Senate representing Ridgefield.

Ceci brings an outstanding background to this race. She has been in the front lines as a clinical social worker, and she has been in the front of the room as the senior manager with Sandy Hook Promise and with Person-to-Person. She knows how to serve the community as well as to advocate for issues important to the community. Ceci has been endorsed by many organizations that support the issues I care about, including CT Against Gun Violence, Planned Parenthood, and the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters.