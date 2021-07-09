In response to 'Policing the Police'

To the Editor,

We should all be concerned about misconduct by any public officials.

Regarding last week’s front-page article about police misconduct (“Policing the Police”), did you know that the United States Capitol Police are not required to disclose any information concerning misconduct? Citizens should be aware, as Democrats have recently approved massive funding for the expansion of this force.

I can remember when “liberals” objected to the Patriot Act because they were “afraid (President George W.) Bush would be looking at which books they take out of the library.” Surely, they should object to the expansion of a police force with zero oversight.

Ray Martin, Ridgefield