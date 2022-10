To the Editor:

Impacting Climate Change -- for our children, for the world's most vulnerable -- Begins with Strong Local Leadership

I am writing to endorse Ceci Maher for election to the State Senate in the 26 th district of

Ridgefield.

As a mother, I am very concerned about the very real effects of climate change, and how those

effects will impact my children and their children. I am saddened to think of how their lives

might change. As a professional for an organization working with refugees from various parts

of the world, I see very directly how the effects of climate change are driving more and more

people from their homelands, as they see local water supplies and food production

disappearing.

Ceci Maher also believes that climate change is a real risk to the world, and will work to develop

effective policy responses that can have a positive impact from the state level. She has been

endorsed by the Sierra Club and by the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters. If you also

care about combating climate change, please join me in supporting Ceci Maher as State

Senator from Ridgefield.

Ann O’Brien

Branchville Road