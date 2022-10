To the Editor:

As a town, as a state and as a nation, we are stronger together. When we confront natural disasters, like hurricanes, or man-made tragedies, like school shootings, we put aside our differences to give and receive help. In these instances, our government provides the help and protection we need: FEMA steps to rescue and clean up, law enforcement steps in to investigate crimes.

In our everyday life, our government helps in critical ways we don’t always think about--by maintaining highways, national and local parks, supporting public schools, and through environmental, fire, food and water regulations--to ensure all citizens stay safe and healthy. Democrats consistently work to make government effective for all. In contrast, at every legislative level, local and federal, Republicans work to divide us. The GOP focuses on limiting freedoms, while Democrats work to preserve and expand them.

The Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe isn’t enough for Republicans. Now they want a full federal ban on women’s body autonomy. Republicans propose laws to undermine the electoral process, to curtail open discussion of racism and antisemitism, laws to deny the identity of black, brown and LGBTQ+ citizens. Democrats advocate for all equality. Republicans’ rhetoric about education is all about parent control and money. Democrats talk about supporting children and families. Don’t think this isn’t happening here in CT. Even here, Republicans are doing everything in their power to take away our rights--they are on a path to unravel our freedoms of healthcare choice, marriage equality, voting rights and our shared belief in a strong middle-class.

On November 8th, get out and VOTE for the Democratic slate. This election is your last best chance to preserve democracy on the national, state and local levels.

Alisa Trachtenberg