Opinion

How are you staying positive during the pandemic?

Hello there fellow quarantiners! Been an interesting time for sure. So happy that Rudy Marconi, our first selectman is better — he got COVID. YIKES!!

This leads me to thinking … how are you staying positive in this time of isolation, home schooling, no gyms and no going out to dinner?

First thing, I do not watch the news. The only good news is that as of this printing 1.18 million people have survived. We don’t hear too much about that.

I have also heard people say making a gratitude list is a good way to stay focused on the here and now.

I am certainly thankful for my health during this pandemic. Thankful for the roof over my head and enough food to eat (and then some).

How about using the telephone to connect with those we have not spoken to in a while. I am doing a lot of Zoom calls for both work and pleasure. I did a cross country call with all of my cousins and a few aunts and uncles — we had some laughs and reuniting almost face to face was great.

Thank God for the Internet! Imagine having to go through this without it. Stay well!!

LouAnn Daprato