Holiday stress: An open letter to the Ridgefield community

Dear Ridgefield Neighbors and Friends:
In normal times, the holidays can be stressful. Now, here we are, moving into the holiday season after living for nine months through a pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of our lives. Recently, the American Psychological Association reported that most Americans (78%), including young people (64%), are reporting considerable stress related to coping with Covid-19. Thus, it is quite likely that these holidays will challenge everyone’s mental health.